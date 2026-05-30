Online libel cases rising, PNP warns

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said social media plays an important role in modern communication, but that it should not be used to harm others or damage a person’s reputation.

Online libel involves the public and malicious imputation of a crime, vice, defect, act or circumstance that tends to dishonor, discredit or tarnish the reputation of a person through information and communications technology.

The offense is punishable under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which imposes heavier penalties than traditional libel under the Revised Penal Code.