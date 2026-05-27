PNP cracks down on online libel, files 276 cases

Authorities said those arrested are facing charges related to online libel, defined as the public and malicious imputation of a crime, vice, defect, or any act that may cause dishonor or discredit when committed through information and communication technology.

Under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, offenders may face penalties one degree higher than those imposed for traditional libel under the Revised Penal Code.

Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged the public to exercise greater responsibility online, warning that law enforcement agencies would continue to act against digital violations.

“Ang social media ay isang makapangyarihang instrumento ng komunikasyon, ngunit kaakibat nito ang pananagutan. The PNP will remain firm in enforcing the law habang tinitiyak natin na ang karapatan ng bawat isa ay nirerespeto,” Nartatez said.

The PNP also assured the public that anti-online libel operations would continue nationwide as part of its broader campaign for safer online communities.