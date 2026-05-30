MALASIMBO 12: The Renaissance

The Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival just staged its spectacular 12th edition, transforming the historic Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros into a breathless, open-air salon of sound and style.
The afternoon: A canvas of community
The daylight hours belonged to the Kids Village, which throbbed with the energy of a multi-generational playground. It was a tactile masterclass in grassroots creativity. Guests immersed themselves in yoga, poi, nature weaving and crochet, while others designed bracelets, played drums or folded origami.
Sustainability met style as festivalgoers coasted on bamboo rides by Bambike and built solar panels with Liter of Light. Nearby, the Battle of the Brush injected a shot of live artistic adrenaline. Painters from the ALITAPTAP art community collaborated with children from the ACAP Foundation, turning bare canvases into living, breathing visual narratives before an enchanted crowd.
The atmosphere: Wearable art and luminous wonders
Malasimbo has always been a visual feast, and this year’s scenography elevated the historic ruins into a contemporary art sanctuary. Hare King’s intricate mandala canopies threw dramatic, geometric shadows across the lawns. Crocheted and woven installations by Hohana, Cherry Fulo and the Indie Green Culture Family added rich, organic textures. Jinggoy Buensuceso’s avant-garde hanging sculptures defied gravity, complemented by interactive works from Simon Te and Mic Rahman, and a welcoming mural by Sim Tolentino.
As twilight bled into evening, the festival grounds morphed into a neon-lit dreamscape. Veronica Ibarreta’s Sa Pusod ng Liwanag shimmered with upcycled water bottles and LED lights, while Olivia d’Aboville’s iconic Giant Dandelions bathed the gardens in an ethereal glow. The ultimate sartorial crossover occurred when the Daloy Dance Company glided through the audience like living sculptures. They wore avant-garde, wearable art designed by Leeroy New and d’Aboville, seamlessly blending fashion, movement and the environment.
The night: Roots, royalty and perfect acoustics
The sonic curation was nothing short of a triumph, meticulously engineered for the audiophile soul by festival founder Miro Grgi. Selah Dub Warriors ignited the evening with deep, resonant vibrations. Even a brief, dramatic rain shower couldn’t damp the spirit, as Anima Tierra took the stage to reignite the crowd’s energy. Jeck Pilpil & Peacepipe kept the temperature rising, paving the way for reggae royalty. Julian Marley delivered a flawless, headline performance that reverberated through the ancient stone walls of Intramuros.
The verdict
Malasimbo’s 12th year proved that culture and community only grow more refined with age. This triumphant return was made possible through the generous support of visionary partners: JB Music, The British Council, F1 Hotel Manila (Official Hotel Partner for Julian Marley and The Uprising), Search Mindscape Foundation, Battle of the Brush, The Art House and Vital 1.