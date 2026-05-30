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MALASIMBO 12: The Renaissance

Sustainability met style as festivalgoers coasted on bamboo rides by Bambike and built solar panels with Liter of Light.
ANIMA Tierra in front of the celebratory crowd of Malasimbo festival.
ANIMA Tierra in front of the celebratory crowd of Malasimbo festival.
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The Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival just staged its spectacular 12th edition, transforming the historic Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros into a breathless, open-air salon of sound and style.

The afternoon: A canvas of community

The daylight hours belonged to the Kids Village, which throbbed with the energy of a multi-generational playground. It was a tactile masterclass in grassroots creativity. Guests immersed themselves in yoga, poi, nature weaving and crochet, while others designed bracelets, played drums or folded origami.

ANIMA Tierra in front of the celebratory crowd of Malasimbo festival.
Julian Marley headlines Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival 2026

Sustainability met style as festivalgoers coasted on bamboo rides by Bambike and built solar panels with Liter of Light. Nearby, the Battle of the Brush injected a shot of live artistic adrenaline. Painters from the ALITAPTAP art community collaborated with children from the ACAP Foundation, turning bare canvases into living, breathing visual narratives before an enchanted crowd.

KIDS building solar power lights with Illac Diaz of Liter of Light.
KIDS building solar power lights with Illac Diaz of Liter of Light.

The atmosphere: Wearable art and luminous wonders

Malasimbo has always been a visual feast, and this year’s scenography elevated the historic ruins into a contemporary art sanctuary. Hare King’s intricate mandala canopies threw dramatic, geometric shadows across the lawns. Crocheted and woven installations by Hohana, Cherry Fulo and the Indie Green Culture Family added rich, organic textures. Jinggoy Buensuceso’s avant-garde hanging sculptures defied gravity, complemented by interactive works from Simon Te and Mic Rahman, and a welcoming mural by Sim Tolentino.

SHANELLE Rosales and Sim Tolentino.
SHANELLE Rosales and Sim Tolentino.

As twilight bled into evening, the festival grounds morphed into a neon-lit dreamscape. Veronica Ibarreta’s Sa Pusod ng Liwanag shimmered with upcycled water bottles and LED lights, while Olivia d’Aboville’s iconic Giant Dandelions bathed the gardens in an ethereal glow. The ultimate sartorial crossover occurred when the Daloy Dance Company glided through the audience like living sculptures. They wore avant-garde, wearable art designed by Leeroy New and d’Aboville, seamlessly blending fashion, movement and the environment.

The night: Roots, royalty and perfect acoustics

The sonic curation was nothing short of a triumph, meticulously engineered for the audiophile soul by festival founder Miro Grgi. Selah Dub Warriors ignited the evening with deep, resonant vibrations. Even a brief, dramatic rain shower couldn’t damp the spirit, as Anima Tierra took the stage to reignite the crowd’s energy. Jeck Pilpil & Peacepipe kept the temperature rising, paving the way for reggae royalty. Julian Marley delivered a flawless, headline performance that reverberated through the ancient stone walls of Intramuros.

The verdict

Malasimbo’s 12th year proved that culture and community only grow more refined with age. This triumphant return was made possible through the generous support of visionary partners: JB Music, The British Council, F1 Hotel Manila (Official Hotel Partner for Julian Marley and The Uprising), Search Mindscape Foundation, Battle of the Brush, The Art House and Vital 1.

SON of the legendary Bob Marley, Julian Marley.
SON of the legendary Bob Marley, Julian Marley.
KENNETTE Luague of team 3 in Battle of the Brush.
KENNETTE Luague of team 3 in Battle of the Brush.
VIKO Perrine
VIKO Perrine
JOEY Tuason and Angela Martinez.
JOEY Tuason and Angela Martinez.
LALA Alvarez and Ana Warren Gonzalez.
LALA Alvarez and Ana Warren Gonzalez.
OLIVIA d’Aboville-Grgic, Miro Grgic and Ayni Nuyda.
OLIVIA d’Aboville-Grgic, Miro Grgic and Ayni Nuyda.
MAÏA and Maharlika Lami-d’Aboville, Dakila, Lysander and Marta Kalaw.
MAÏA and Maharlika Lami-d’Aboville, Dakila, Lysander and Marta Kalaw.
SOUND engineer Arcel Espartero, Julian Marley’s sound engineer Lorenzo Marzolini, festival founder Miro Grgic and lighting engineer Ener Dizon.
SOUND engineer Arcel Espartero, Julian Marley’s sound engineer Lorenzo Marzolini, festival founder Miro Grgic and lighting engineer Ener Dizon.
ANNE Gauthier-Das Neves, Carmela Villegas-Agosta, Bianca Fernandez-Maronilla, Mia Arcenas-Branellec and Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico.
ANNE Gauthier-Das Neves, Carmela Villegas-Agosta, Bianca Fernandez-Maronilla, Mia Arcenas-Branellec and Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico.
Malasimbo Malasimbo Festival 2026 Intramuros2026 Intramuros
Puerta Real Gardens music arts festival
Julian Marley Manila performance
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