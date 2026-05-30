MALASIMBO 12: The Renaissance

As twilight bled into evening, the festival grounds morphed into a neon-lit dreamscape. Veronica Ibarreta’s Sa Pusod ng Liwanag shimmered with upcycled water bottles and LED lights, while Olivia d’Aboville’s iconic Giant Dandelions bathed the gardens in an ethereal glow. The ultimate sartorial crossover occurred when the Daloy Dance Company glided through the audience like living sculptures. They wore avant-garde, wearable art designed by Leeroy New and d’Aboville, seamlessly blending fashion, movement and the environment.

The night: Roots, royalty and perfect acoustics

The sonic curation was nothing short of a triumph, meticulously engineered for the audiophile soul by festival founder Miro Grgi. Selah Dub Warriors ignited the evening with deep, resonant vibrations. Even a brief, dramatic rain shower couldn’t damp the spirit, as Anima Tierra took the stage to reignite the crowd’s energy. Jeck Pilpil & Peacepipe kept the temperature rising, paving the way for reggae royalty. Julian Marley delivered a flawless, headline performance that reverberated through the ancient stone walls of Intramuros.

The verdict

Malasimbo’s 12th year proved that culture and community only grow more refined with age. This triumphant return was made possible through the generous support of visionary partners: JB Music, The British Council, F1 Hotel Manila (Official Hotel Partner for Julian Marley and The Uprising), Search Mindscape Foundation, Battle of the Brush, The Art House and Vital 1.