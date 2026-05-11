Julian Marley headlines Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival 2026

The spirit of the master is coming to town!
With the proverbial torch carried on by his faithful progeny, the anticipated Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival 2026 promises to be a full treat for fans of reggae and the pulsating music and vibrant arts scene. Since its early years in the rustic Puerto Galera, Malasimbo — named after the mountain that lords over the nearby barrios and the white-sand beach — has been viewed as a welcoming celebration that brings together music, visual art and communities.
On Saturday, 23 May, the diverse festival for all ages returns for its 12th edition, transforming the historic Puerta Real Gardens in the notable walled city of Intramuros, in the very heart of the City of Manila, into a welcoming space that embraces rhythm and color.
For this year’s edition, the son of a musical legend tops the bill. He carries not only a revered surname but the weight and responsibility to continue and nurture a genre that has birthed generations of fans.
Leading the roster is Julian Marley alongside his band The Uprising. The British-Jamaican humanitarian, son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder, has steadily built his own identity through decades of recording and touring. His music remained rooted in classic reggae traditions, while carrying contemporary textures and socially conscious themes. In 2024, he earned a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for Colors of Royal, his collaboration with record producer Antaeus.
Meanwhile, Malasimbo has always spotlighted local musicians who share the same mission. Jeck Pilpil and Peacepipe return with their familiar blend of roots reggae and culturally sensitive songwriting, subjects which often revolve around equality, solidarity and collective healing.
Another act is the 12-member power world music collective known as Anima Tierra, a team that combines tradition and global sounds, inspired by customary melodies all over the world.
Joining them is the Cebu-based group Selah Dub Warriors whose sound flows fluidly through dub, roots, and island reggae heritage.
Another aspect of the festivity is its art installations. Their interactive works transform the venue into a living gallery. Artists such as Jinggoy Buensuceso, Mic Rahman, Simon Te, Cherry Fulo, Hohana, Veronica Ibarreta, Hare King and the Indie Green Culture Family are expected to fill the gardens with immersive pieces that encourage audiences to wander and wonder rather than merely spectate.
At sunset and during the headlining performances, the movements of the thought-provoking Daloy Dance Company will gracefully weave through the crowd as they don the elaborate creations by the pioneering Leeroy New and ever-evolving Olivia d’Aboville.
For families with children and young gatherings of friends, the Kid’s Village goes beyond the concert. The experience is expanded by the lauded Bambike — bamboo bicycle — rides, crochet sessions, gardening workshops, drum circles and yoga lessons, which promise a busy day. Even solar panel building activities with Liter of Light are scheduled!
Another anticipated attraction is the Battle of the Brush, where four painters will create their obras in real-time, while the attendees witness the artworks come to completion before their very own eyes, and eventually vote for their favorite.
More attractions which grow by the minute are still expected to be announced — so be on the lookout!
Festival founder Miro Grgic perhaps summarized the packed day best when he described Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival as a unifying bridge between societies through music and the arts. As it finds a home within Intramuros, a hallowed fort layered with centuries of history and legacy, it only deepens this critical connection.
The event is supported by its partners The British Council, JB Music, Search Mindscape Foundation, and Battle of the Brush.
¡Enhorabuena!, Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival!