Julian Marley headlines Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival 2026

The spirit of the master is coming to town!

With the proverbial torch carried on by his faithful progeny, the anticipated Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival 2026 promises to be a full treat for fans of reggae and the pulsating music and vibrant arts scene. Since its early years in the rustic Puerto Galera, Malasimbo — named after the mountain that lords over the nearby barrios and the white-sand beach — has been viewed as a welcoming celebration that brings together music, visual art and communities.

On Saturday, 23 May, the diverse festival for all ages returns for its 12th edition, transforming the historic Puerta Real Gardens in the notable walled city of Intramuros, in the very heart of the City of Manila, into a welcoming space that embraces rhythm and color.