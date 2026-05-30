Luzon tops DoST scholarship qualifiers

Luzon accounted for the largest share of examinees with 57,951 applicants. The Visayas recorded 21,227 examinees, while 18,439 took the examination in Mindanao.

The DoST reported that 48 prospective scholars took the examination in Saudi Arabia.

The institute said the number of scholarship slots for incoming first-year college students would be limited to 8,500 for Fiscal Year 2026 because of funding constraints.

Qualified applicants will receive their Notices of Award, while potential qualifiers will be informed of additional documents and requirements needed to complete the process.

The DoST said all qualifiers, together with their parents or legal guardians, will be invited to attend an orientation on the policies, benefits and obligations under the Science and Technology Scholarship Program.