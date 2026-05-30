Llamas warns minority bloc against accepting controversial senators

He said the minority bloc would likely be cautious about accepting senators who are already facing legal challenges, arguing that doing so could undermine its position and public image.

Llamas also said the filing of cases against lawmakers could significantly alter the balance of power in the Senate. He noted that once legal proceedings are underway, it would be difficult to reverse them simply because a senator decides to change political alliances.

“Once the cases are already in motion, it becomes too obvious if they are suddenly withdrawn,” he said.

The analyst claimed that the Senate’s narrow majority means even a small number of defections or legal developments could reshape leadership positions and committee assignments. According to Llamas, the chamber could face an unprecedented situation in which Senate leadership no longer fully controls committee chairmanships and other key posts if the balance of votes shifts.

“With a majority of one, anything can happen,” he said.

Llamas added that reports of possible transfers involving senators with existing controversies would likely face resistance from the minority bloc.

He cited unconfirmed discussions that some senators had previously explored joining the minority while seeking leadership positions in return, an arrangement he said would be difficult for the bloc to accept.

“Of course, the minority would not accept that,” he said, adding that taking in controversial figures could inflict political damage on the group.

Looking ahead, Llamas said the Senate could undergo major changes if two or three senators from the majority decide to cross over. However, he noted that possible legal cases against some lawmakers could also affect the chamber’s composition and leadership structure in the coming weeks.