Minority senators walk out over rule change

Minority senators walked out of the Senate plenary on Tuesday after Senator Rodante Marcoleta moved to amend Senate rules to allow lawmakers to attend sessions remotely via teleconference or videoconference for justifiable reasons.
The proposal sparked immediate objections from minority lawmakers, who questioned both its timing and necessity amid ongoing tensions between the majority and minority blocs over a series of procedural and political disputes.
Senator Kiko Pangilinan questioned whether the amendment was being pushed to accommodate Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who has reportedly gone into hiding following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.
“We are not able to ask questions as to why we are amending the rules,” Pangilinan said.
During the heated exchange, Senator Risa Hontiveros argued that the motion had already been referred to the Committee on Rules and could not be immediately reverted to the plenary, stressing that proper procedure had not yet been completed.
Senator Marcoleta, however, insisted that the amendment was not a new motion and cited Section 136, Paragraph 2 of the Senate rules, arguing that it takes precedence over general provisions.
“This is very simple, Madam President,” Marcoleta said. “Section 136 paragraph 2 is a special provision. It takes precedence over a general provision.”
As debate escalated, Senate President Loren Legarda intervened and suspended the session amid growing exchanges between lawmakers.
Senator Erwin Tulfo raised a point of order, while Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri and others sought to clarify the procedural route of the motion.
Senator Robin Padilla and other majority allies moved to proceed with deliberations, but minority senators objected, questioning what they described as an attempt to rush the measure.
Tulfo also questioned the scope of the “justifiable reasons” allowing remote participation, asking whether it falls under force majeure or national emergency provisions.
He further raised concerns over the timing of the proposal amid reports involving possible legal actions against some senators, a remark that drew objections from majority lawmakers, who warned against imputing improper motives.
As tensions peaked, minority senators walked out of the session in protest, leaving the Minority Leader to represent their bloc as deliberations continued.
Jinggoy, Joel face plunder
In a separate development, the Office of the Ombudsman said it is preparing to file plunder charges before the Sandiganbayan against two members of the majority -- Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva -- over their alleged involvement in a multibillion-peso flood control corruption scandal.
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the cases are among the agency’s “most ripe” for filing, adding that he would sign the information against Estrada within the day, with filing targeted as early as Thursday.
He said portions of the Department of Justice (DOJ) resolution needed correction, prompting the Ombudsman to conduct its own review instead of fully adopting the DOJ findings.
Estrada, meanwhile, denied the allegations, saying Senate records show he had no involvement in alleged budget insertions or kickbacks linked to flood control projects. He also cited findings from the Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) to support his claim.
“Well, if this is the price that I have to pay for standing on my principles, on what I believe in, so be it,” Estrada said.