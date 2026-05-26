Minority senators walk out over rule change

“We are not able to ask questions as to why we are amending the rules,” Pangilinan said.

During the heated exchange, Senator Risa Hontiveros argued that the motion had already been referred to the Committee on Rules and could not be immediately reverted to the plenary, stressing that proper procedure had not yet been completed.

Senator Marcoleta, however, insisted that the amendment was not a new motion and cited Section 136, Paragraph 2 of the Senate rules, arguing that it takes precedence over general provisions.

“This is very simple, Madam President,” Marcoleta said. “Section 136 paragraph 2 is a special provision. It takes precedence over a general provision.”

As debate escalated, Senate President Loren Legarda intervened and suspended the session amid growing exchanges between lawmakers.

Senator Erwin Tulfo raised a point of order, while Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri and others sought to clarify the procedural route of the motion.