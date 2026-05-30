Leader offers uranium storage

The FT said the Kazakh leader had expressed his country’s “openness” to store the stockpile enriched to near weapons grade level.

The estimated 440 kilograms of uranium processed to 60 percent purity is at the center of talks between the US and Iran on extending the ceasefire in the war unleashed by US-Israel attacks.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran must accept that it will not have a nuclear weapon and that the uranium is destroyed. Iran has insisted on its right to maintain a nuclear program.

According to US news site Axios, a deal being discussed does not solve the uranium dispute, but would include an Iranian commitment not to build a nuclear bomb.