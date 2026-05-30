Kanlaon emits ash anew; residents told to brace for ashfall

Following the volcanic activity, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) advised residents in communities surrounding Mount Kanlaon to remain alert and observe all necessary safety precautions.

“Everyone is advised to take the necessary precautions, especially those in Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, for possible ashfall after Kanlaon Volcano emitted ash at around 1:49 p.m.,” the OCD said in a social media advisory.

PHIVOLCS’ latest 24-hour monitoring report, covering the period from 12 a.m. on 29 May to 12 a.m. on 30 May, recorded seven ash emission events from Kanlaon lasting between eight and 60 minutes.

The monitoring report also logged 16 volcanic earthquakes and 12 volcanic tremors during the same period.

Kanlaon remained under Alert Level 2, indicating ongoing low to moderate volcanic unrest and the possibility of further volcanic activity.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the volcano and urged residents within affected areas to stay updated through official advisories.