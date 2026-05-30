House energy relief bill BACKED amid inflation pressure

“At the height of the fuel price spikes and following the declaration of a national energy emergency by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the GSIS moved quickly,” Veloso said. “We did not wait for legislation. We acted within our mandate, and the results are measurable.”

Veloso said GSIS implemented three major relief programs in response to the crisis, including the Balik Ginhawa loan moratorium, which returned nearly P9 billion in payment relief to about 562,000 members.

The agency also expanded access to energy-saving solutions through the GSIS Solar Emergency Loan, which has released around P3.1 billion for solar installations, while its Ginhawa Bike and E-Mobility Loan has drawn more than 1,000 applicants with applications reaching P133 million.

Together, the initiatives represent about P12.2 billion in relief assistance, according to GSIS.

Veloso said the programs were designed not only for immediate financial relief but also for long-term cost reduction, particularly in electricity and transport expenses.

“Balik Ginhawa addresses the emergency now. GSEL and GBEL help members manage costs over time. That distinction matters,” he said.

He also stressed that all GSIS programs remain anchored on its mandate under Republic Act 8291, ensuring the sustainability of the pension fund for its 2.1 million members and more than 600,000 pensioners.

The KALINGA Act, authored by Speaker Bojie Dy and Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos III, seeks to establish a national framework for emergency energy response and targeted subsidies amid rising fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.