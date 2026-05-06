GSIS backs KALINGA Act amid energy crisis

Veloso said GSIS rolled out three relief programs after the emergency declaration.

Under the Balik Ginhawa loan moratorium, nearly P9 billion was returned to around 562,000 members. Meanwhile, the GSIS Solar Emergency Loan (GSEL) has released about P3.1 billion to more than 10,000 members for solar installations aimed at reducing electricity costs.

The agency also launched the Ginhawa Bike and E-Mobility Loan (GBEL), which has already attracted more than 1,000 applicants with applications amounting to P133 million, intended to help reduce transportation expenses amid elevated fuel prices.

Collectively, the three programs account for approximately P12.2 billion in committed relief assistance.

Veloso said the GSEL and GBEL programs were designed to provide long-term savings for members beyond immediate financial assistance.

“Balik Ginhawa addresses the emergency now. GSEL and GBEL help members manage costs over time. That distinction matters,” he said.

He also emphasized that all GSIS relief initiatives remain anchored on its fiduciary mandate under Republic Act No. 8291, or the GSIS Charter, which requires the institution to protect fund integrity and safeguard the retirement benefits of its 2.1 million members and more than 600,000 pensioners.

“The GSIS is ready to work with this committee and with the government to make sure our lingkod-bayan are protected. We will do that, and we will do it responsibly,” Veloso said.

The proposed KALINGA Act, authored by Speaker Bojie Dy and Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos III, seeks to establish a national emergency response framework to address fuel-driven inflation, ensure energy security, and provide targeted assistance to vulnerable sectors.

The measure is currently under deliberation by the LEAD Committee chaired by Rep. Miro Quimbo, which was created in April 2026 to consolidate 13 House panels and fast-track legislative measures addressing the oil price crisis triggered by tensions in the Middle East.