‘Hoppers’ hops into Disney+

Experience the wonderful and wild animal world that exists in your own backyard — from the comfort of home — when Disney and Pixar’s outrageously original, adventure-packed comedy Hoppers premieres 3 June on Disney+.
The wildly imaginative animated adventure follows animal lover Mabel as she uses a groundbreaking technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver, uncovering a hidden animal world shaped by its own rules. Alongside charismatic beaver King George and an unforgettable community of local wildlife, Mabel embarks on an action-packed mission that invites audiences to experience nature like never before.
Certified Fresh and Verified Hot by Rotten Tomatoes, Hoppers features Pixar’s signature blend of inventive humor, heartfelt storytelling and surprising discoveries, delivering a viewing experience that the entire family can enjoy together again and again.
Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, with an original score by Mark Mothersbaugh and a screenplay by Jesse Andrews.