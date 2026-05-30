‘Hoppers’ hops into Disney+

Experience the wonderful and wild animal world that exists in your own backyard — from the comfort of home — when Disney and Pixar’s outrageously original, adventure-packed comedy Hoppers premieres 3 June on Disney+.

The wildly imaginative animated adventure follows animal lover Mabel as she uses a groundbreaking technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver, uncovering a hidden animal world shaped by its own rules. Alongside charismatic beaver King George and an unforgettable community of local wildlife, Mabel embarks on an action-packed mission that invites audiences to experience nature like never before.