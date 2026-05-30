Gerstner: Vienna’s Imperial Confectioner

A gracious smiling attendant handed us a hefty leather-bound menu highlighting curated selections which balanced Austrian classics with lighter fare. We excitedly took a dive!

A couple considered the Legendary Gerstner Sausages served with mustard, horseradish, and bread rolls. A few had smoked salmon accompanied by caviar, quail egg, cucumbers, celery, horseradish cream and baguette. Did I noticed some at the far end of the table had the beef tartare with toast and butter, plus Austrian cheeses? Even the Imperial House Salad — romaine lettuce with yogurt dressing, quinoa, celery and walnuts — was a hit.

These were just some of the standouts.

A number obviously had their variant of Wiener Schnitzel! Gerstner’s version of veal was thinly pounded and coated in a crisp golden crust, and garnished with parsley, potatoes, and cranberries. While the gaze of seatmates could not be ignored, we gladly shared slices. Comparison of schnitzels quickly became part of the laid-back discussions. And why wouldn’t we take it easy? From where we sat, we could admire the nearby Vienna State Opera, where performances by the giants and icons of music filled the hallowed halls.

A memorable moment was courtesy of our lone server’s tale — without intrusion. We soon learned the attendant was from a troubled country, where “peace is nothing but a dream.” The wait staff spoke so matter-of-factly about the years spent migrating from one nation to another — with difficult jobs to save enough money to move to the next border.

There was no appeal for sympathy in the manner the narrative was shared — it was filled with discipline, grit and determination. Austria has finally become home — as the server has been reunited with the rest of the family in the country.

Realizing our blessings and full of gratitude, we wished the hard worker the very best as we bade farewell.

We made our obligatory stop at the too-difficult-to-resist displays of the confectionery. We were informed due to the premium quality, the establishment became an official purveyor to the Austrian imperial household and eventually earned the favor of Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria. The tradition is upheld till today, with Gerstner as the caterer of the prestigious and pinnacle-of-it-all the Vienna Opera Ball.

Naturally, all travel buddies without exception purchased take-me-home boxes for family and friends: several slices of Esterházy torte, Dobos cake and packs of dark chocolate with brittle, confectionery bonbonnières, macaroons and tiny marzipan fruits almost too decorative to eat.

Per the mere suggestion of a sibling, we all readily succumbed to cones and cups of various flavors of artisanal ice cream! And thus, with the widest of smiles and a self-induced food coma, we commenced our amble through the beautiful autumn city like no other in our last day in memorable Vienna.