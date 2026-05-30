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Gawad Kalinga founder arrested over alleged sex trafficking case

Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto has been arrested in Bulacan over two counts of qualified trafficking in persons, a non-bailable offense linked to alleged sexual abuse of male scholars in the Philippines and France. Learn the latest details on the charges, the DOJ findings, and the ongoing investigation.
Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto has been arrested in Bulacan over two counts of qualified trafficking in persons, a non-bailable offense linked to alleged sexual abuse of male scholars in the Philippines and France. Learn the latest details on the charges, the DOJ findings, and the ongoing investigation.
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The police arrested Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto in Bulacan, authorities confirmed on Friday.

According to Police Brigadier General Jess Mendez, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3), Meloto is facing an arrest warrant for two counts of qualified trafficking in persons.

Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto has been arrested in Bulacan over two counts of qualified trafficking in persons, a non-bailable offense linked to alleged sexual abuse of male scholars in the Philippines and France. Learn the latest details on the charges, the DOJ findings, and the ongoing investigation.
Atong Ang, namataan sa Cavite
Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto has been arrested in Bulacan over two counts of qualified trafficking in persons, a non-bailable offense linked to alleged sexual abuse of male scholars in the Philippines and France. Learn the latest details on the charges, the DOJ findings, and the ongoing investigation.
NBI searches for Atong Ang in Makati subdivision

Mendez clarified that the case filed against Meloto is non-bailable.

Meloto was served a warrant of arrest for two counts of qualified trafficking under Republic Act 9208, as amended by Republic Act 10364 and Republic Act 11862.

In 2017, the Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause to prosecute Meloto for alleged sexual abuse of two male beneficiaries in 2017.

The complainants were participants in the Gawad Kalinga scholarship program when they allegedly became victims of sexual abuse by Meloto at the GK Enchanted Farm in Angat, Bulacan, in 2017.

One of the complainants also reported experiencing abuse during a Gawad Kalinga speaking engagement with Meloto in Lyon, France.

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