Gawad Kalinga founder arrested over alleged sex trafficking case

Mendez clarified that the case filed against Meloto is non-bailable.

Meloto was served a warrant of arrest for two counts of qualified trafficking under Republic Act 9208, as amended by Republic Act 10364 and Republic Act 11862.

In 2017, the Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause to prosecute Meloto for alleged sexual abuse of two male beneficiaries in 2017.

The complainants were participants in the Gawad Kalinga scholarship program when they allegedly became victims of sexual abuse by Meloto at the GK Enchanted Farm in Angat, Bulacan, in 2017.

One of the complainants also reported experiencing abuse during a Gawad Kalinga speaking engagement with Meloto in Lyon, France.