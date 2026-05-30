Four more men trapped in semi-submerged Laos cave freed: rescuers

Four more men trapped in a semi-submerged Laos cave for 10 days have been freed, rescuers said, after one was successfully brought to the surface a day earlier, but two remained missing.

"4 victim is out," Lee Kian Lie, a Malaysian rescue diver, told AFP via Messenger.

"Water level is lowered by pumping, so they able to come out," he said.

The Thailand Rescue Diver Facebook page said in a post that "rescue officials were able to bring out four more people trapped" at about 3:10 pm (0810 GMT) on Saturday.