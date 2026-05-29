Gazini Ganados powers PH into the Miss Grand International All Stars Top 10

The preliminary leaderboard reflects just how competitive the inaugural All Stars edition has become, with former queens and pageant veterans battling for every point across three major events. While several countries managed to place multiple delegates in the upper ranks, the Philippines maintained a visible presence through its strong delegation led by Ganados.

Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Fuschia Anne Ravena placed 21st overall with a total of 24.92, followed by Keylyn Trajano in 26th place with 24.63. Meanwhile, Imelda Schweighart landed at 30th with 23.83, and Alexia Núñez finished 37th with 22.12.

At the top of the leaderboard, Colombia emerged as the dominant force, with Vanessa Pulgarin claiming the overall No. 1 position after posting an outstanding 29.22 total score. Ghana’s Faith Maria Porter followed closely behind with 29.12, setting up what could be one of the most competitive finals in recent Miss Grand history.

With the preliminary phase now complete, attention shifts to the next rounds where scores, fan support, and final performances will determine who advances in the battle for the first-ever Miss Grand International All Stars crown.