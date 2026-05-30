Filipinas holding San Diego camp

Team captain Hali Long banners the 30-woman pool along with Olivia McDaniel, Jaclyn Sawicki, Jael-Marie Guy, Angie Beard, Katrina Guillou, Bella Pasion, Malea Cesar and Alexa Pino.

Also heading to San Diego are Nina Meollo, Gabriele Lyn Aker, Meryll Serrano, Carleigh Frilles, Sofia Wunsch, Jessika Cowart, Kaya Hawkinson, Alessandrea Carpio, Mallie Ramirez, Jourdyn Curran, Azumi Oka, Katana Norman, Dionesa Tolentin, Reina Bonta, Ariana Markey, Chardonnay Curran, Camryn Penn, Keira Wagner and Kyra Murphy.

“Playing powerhouse San Diego Wave FC is a great opportunity for many of our players to compete against a top-level NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) club. It gives them the chance to test themselves against one of the best clubs in the United States, while also creating opportunities for others to see them perform in this type of game and the possibilities that may come from it,” Torcaso said.

It will be the Filipinas’ first time reuniting after securing a World Cup slot in the AFC Asian Cup in Australia.

The Philippines will hold camp at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California.

The squads the Filipinas will face won’t be pushovers, with San Diego Wave FC winning the NWSL Shield in 2023 and the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2024.

Meanwhile, Albion San Diego finished in second place in the Women’s Premier Soccer League in 2021.

The California friendlies will serve as a good barometer for the Filipinas, who will also compete in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October.