Expanded 4PH benefits Ilonggos

Aliling, joined by Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., head of the Expanded 4PH Project management office, first led the ceremony for the Iloilo Residences in Barangay Sambag. Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Trenas called the project a source of hope for her constituents.

362 shelter spaces eyed

The Iloilo Residences is among the pilot rental housing projects under the Expanded 4PH and marks the first rental housing scheme for the Iloilo City local government. When completed, the development will comprise two seven-story residential buildings with 362 housing units.

Meanwhile, the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex aims to benefit more than 5,000 working class Ilonggos, with a target of 1,677 condominium-type housing units in 13 10-story buildings.

“These projects in Iloilo City are proof of the DHSUD’s intensified implementation of the Expanded 4PH Program in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive that no Filipino should be left behind in the housing program,” Aliling said.

Aliling noted that rental housing is an important component of the Expanded 4PH, providing families with immediate access to decent shelter while enabling them to strengthen their financial capacity.

The DHSUD chief cited the subsidized rates offered by the Pag-IBIG Fund to its qualified members to help them realize their dream of owning homes under the Expanded 4PH Program.