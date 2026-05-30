DOH hospital in Pampanga opens infectious disease center, referral laboratory

The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH), a Department of Health (DOH)-managed hospital, has opened two new facilities aimed at expanding medical services and strengthening the region’s capacity to address infectious diseases.

The newly inaugurated facilities — the Center for Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine and the Central Luzon Infectious Disease Referral Laboratory — are expected to enhance healthcare services in Central Luzon.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and other officials of the Provincial Government of Pampanga attended the inauguration.