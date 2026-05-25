DMW intensifies drive vs. online overseas job scams, illegal recruitment

According to DMW, 146,871 illegal recruitment-related posts were taken down on Facebook, while 57,557 were removed from TikTok from 2020 to 2026.

During the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing on Monday, 25 May, Cacdac said the agency has also strengthened its online surveillance and monitoring operations through the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau to better protect aspiring OFWs from illegal recruitment and exploitation.

Cacdac also said that the agency is exploring closer collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, following recommendations raised by Senator Raffy Tulfo, to help detect and remove fake and illegal overseas job advertisements online.

The DMW chief added that the agency is expanding partnerships with government agencies, local government units, social partners, and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to strengthen information campaigns, support rescue operations, and provide legal assistance to OFWs who fall victim to online scams and trafficking schemes.