Disaster drills, road safety intensified

From 19 to 20 May, the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Battalion led Oplan “Sagang Misamisnon,” a large-scale security and emergency response exercise at Oroquieta Port in Barangay San Vicente Bajo, Oroquieta City. The drill was designed to enhance coordination among defense, law enforcement, and disaster response agencies.

Governor Henry S. Oaminal said the exercise highlighted the province’s commitment to safeguarding residents and maintaining stability.

“As leaders and public servants, we carry the responsibility of ensuring that every Misamisnon feels secure in their homes, communities, schools, workplace, and public spaces,” Oaminal said.

The two-day activity featured simulations of real-world emergencies, including a mock sea attack targeting Northern Mindanao. Responders also carried out evacuation exercises at the Misamis Occidental Provincial Athletic Complex, where displaced families were transferred to designated centers and provided medical assistance and relief support.

Oaminal inspected armored fighting vehicles and field guns used in the exercise, while Vice Governor Rowena Gutierrez monitored operations from a Black Hawk helicopter.

Lt. Col. Nelson Boticario, commander of the 10th Infantry Battalion, said the drill showcased the strength of inter-agency cooperation involving the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard , Bureau of Fire Protection, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Philippine Red Cross.

“The drill served not only as a venue for capability enhancement, but also as a testament to the strength of interagency partnership and collective action ensuring the safety, security, and resilience of the people of Misamis Occidental,” Boticario said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health-Center for Health Development Northern Mindanao (DoH-10) has intensified its road safety campaign as traffic injuries remain a leading cause of death nationwide.

Dr. Andrea T. Sugapong of DoH-10 warned that people aged 5 to 29 are most vulnerable to fatal road crashes, with motorcycle accidents involving young male riders among the most common cases in the region.