Decent homes at last for Negros families

In the City of Victorias in Negros Occidental, Aliling led the concrete pouring ceremony for the Victorias Residences, one of the program’s pilot rental housing projects, marking the formal start of construction.

Located in Barangay XIX, the project will consist of four five-story residential buildings that will benefit more than 2,400 Victoriahanons, mostly informal settler families and farm workers.

Private partnership bears fruit

Also in Negros Occidental, Aliling graced the ribbon-cutting and blessing of Deca Homes Granada in Bacolod City, a horizontal or subdivision-type housing development under the Expanded 4PH program.

Hundreds of newly completed house-and-lot units are ready for move-in and turnover to beneficiaries, including low-income workers and government employees in Bacolod City and nearby areas.

On Thursday, Aliling proceeded to Iloilo City to inspect the ongoing development of Iloilo Residences and the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Jaro, two housing developments under the Expanded 4PH.

Located in Barangay Sambag, Iloilo Residences comprises two seven-story residential buildings with elevators, totaling 362 housing units. The development will also feature community amenities, including a multi-purpose hall, health center, park, playground and basketball court.

The Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Barangay San Isidro is being developed on a city-owned property. It will consist of 13 ten-story residential buildings with 1,677 condominium units.

Aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program continues to address the diverse housing needs of Filipino families through sustainable, inclusive, and people-centered initiatives.

“We expanded the Expanded 4PH Program to address the diverse housing needs of our fellow Filipinos. In line with the President’s directive, we will continue to strengthen the implementation of the program nationwide so that more Filipinos can have access to decent, safe, and affordable housing through the collaboration of the national and local governments and the private sector,” he said.

Joining Aliling were Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., head of the Expanded 4PH Project management office; DHSUD Region 6 Director Eva Marfil, Negros Island Region officer-in-charge Director Elenita Canete; and other DHSUD and local government officials and partner stakeholders.