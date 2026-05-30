Brittany bags honors in Real Estate Asia Awards 2026

Preference for high-end property segment highlighted

The double win highlights shifting preferences in the high-end property segment, where buyers increasingly prioritize well-planned communities, open spaces, and long-term value alongside architectural design and location advantages.

Portofino, a 300-hectare Italian Riviera-inspired estate within Villar City, remains one of Brittany’s most established residential developments. Since its launch in 2007, the community has expanded to more than 1,000 homes and residential lots across enclaves such as Portofino Heights, Portofino South, Amore at Portofino and Portofino South Veneto.

Characterized by Mediterranean-style architecture, clay-tiled roofs, and landscaped avenues, the estate has been developed under strict design guidelines to preserve its cohesive visual identity while allowing homeowners flexibility in customization.

Its location within the wider 3,500-hectare Villar City development also enhances accessibility to business districts, schools and commercial centers, reinforcing its appeal among buyers seeking suburban living with urban connectivity.