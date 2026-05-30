BI arrests South Korean fugitive

According to the BI, Seong is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Busan District Court for allegedly violating South Korea’s National Sports Promotion Act. Interpol also issued a Red Notice against him in April 2020.

South Korean authorities sought assistance from the Philippine government after learning that the suspect was allegedly hiding in the country to evade prosecution.

Immigration intelligence chief Rendel Ryan Sy said the operation was carried out after authorities confirmed through intelligence verification that the fugitive was staying in Taguig City.

Immigration commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrest demonstrates the bureau’s continued cooperation with international law enforcement agencies in tracking down foreign fugitives hiding in the Philippines.

Seong is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility while undergoing deportation proceedings.