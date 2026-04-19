BI nabs Korean fugitive over alleged illegal online gambling

He is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued in 2025 following an arrest warrant from the Incheon District Court in South Korea for alleged violations of the country’s National Sports Promotion Act.

According to Korean authorities, Lee and his group allegedly operated at least 23 illegal online gambling websites from August 2021 to recent months.

The network reportedly ran sports betting and casino-style platforms, recruited users, and facilitated financial transactions, generating an estimated 5.33 billion won in profits, with total earnings believed to have exceeded 350 billion won.

Lee served as an assistant manager overseeing multiple operational teams composed of around 300 employees, though his exact share in the proceeds remains under investigation.

BI records showed that Lee entered the Philippines in 2024 and was admitted under a probationary permanent resident visa.

He was later placed on the bureau’s watchlist and blacklist as a fugitive and undesirable alien.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrest reflects strengthened cooperation with international law enforcement agencies and the government’s push against transnational crime.

“This arrest demonstrates our strengthened coordination with international law enforcement agencies and our unwavering commitment to protect the country from transnational crimes, particularly illegal online gambling operations,” Viado said.

Lee is currently undergoing booking and documentation procedures and will be transferred to the BI Warden Facility while deportation proceedings are being prepared.