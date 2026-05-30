BFAR reports fish kill, red tide

The BFAR said the presence of fish cages in the area may have also contributed to the fish kills.

Earlier, on 15 May, BFAR issued an advisory after water samples and plankton identification from the discolored areas revealed the presence of Gymnodinium and Prorocentrum species, algae commonly associated with red tide or harmful algal blooms.

The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure seafood is properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked, and to avoid swimming in areas with discolored water, the advisory said.

Red tide is a common term for a HAB in which microscopic, naturally occurring plankton — particularly dinoflagellates — multiply rapidly to high concentrations.

BFAR added that algal blooms can cause fish kills when present in high cell density counts.