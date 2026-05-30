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Angeles City creates task force to probe building collapse

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II has formed a fact-finding task force to investigate the Barangay Balibago building collapse, ensuring a comprehensive, impartial probe into the cause while retrieval operations continue and responders receive spiritual support and blessings on site.
Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II has formed a fact-finding task force to investigate the Barangay Balibago building collapse, ensuring a comprehensive, impartial probe into the cause while retrieval operations continue and responders receive spiritual support and blessings on site.
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Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II has issued Executive Order No. 026, Series of 2026, creating the Angeles City Fact-Finding and Investigation Task Force to investigate the building collapse in Barangay Balibago.

The executive order, issued on 29 May 2026, seeks to establish a task force that will conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation to determine the cause of the incident in accordance with existing laws, regulations, and technical standards.

The task force will be composed of representatives from various local and national government offices, law enforcement agencies, and professional organizations specializing in engineering, architecture, structural assessment, occupational safety, and disaster management to ensure a thorough and independent investigation.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II has formed a fact-finding task force to investigate the Barangay Balibago building collapse, ensuring a comprehensive, impartial probe into the cause while retrieval operations continue and responders receive spiritual support and blessings on site.
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As retrieval operations continue at the disaster site, the city government said it is taking all necessary steps with utmost respect and professionalism while adhering to established operational protocols.

Meanwhile, Lazatin accompanied Rev. Fr. Enrique Luzung of the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in offering prayers at the site of the collapse.

The priest also blessed the responders and members of the Unified Command, praying for their safety as retrieval operations continue.

Angeles City Fact-Finding and Investigation Task Force
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