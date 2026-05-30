Angeles City creates task force to probe building collapse

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II has issued Executive Order No. 026, Series of 2026, creating the Angeles City Fact-Finding and Investigation Task Force to investigate the building collapse in Barangay Balibago.

The executive order, issued on 29 May 2026, seeks to establish a task force that will conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation to determine the cause of the incident in accordance with existing laws, regulations, and technical standards.

The task force will be composed of representatives from various local and national government offices, law enforcement agencies, and professional organizations specializing in engineering, architecture, structural assessment, occupational safety, and disaster management to ensure a thorough and independent investigation.