SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

An inheritance of form: How Tahanan redefines the ‘in-between’

An inheritance of form: How Tahanan redefines the ‘in-between’
Published on

The scent of old wood and the golden warmth of afternoon light cannot be manufactured, but they can be brilliantly housed.

PALOMA Urquijo Zobel de Ayala
PALOMA Urquijo Zobel de Ayala
MANO Gonzales
MANO Gonzales

Last 20 May, Manila’s creative vanguards — including Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala, Curtismith, Martin Bautista, Gabbie Sarenas, Gabbie Mariano and Mano Gonzales — gathered at the YMC Building in Pasong Tamo Extension for the debut of Tahanan.

GABBIE Mariano
GABBIE Mariano
GABBIE Sarenas
GABBIE Sarenas
MARTIN Bautista
MARTIN Bautista
CURTISMITH
CURTISMITH
An inheritance of form: How Tahanan redefines the ‘in-between’
Crafting the future

Founded by the visionary duo Thea and Carlo Yu, the furniture house transforms its namesake Tagalog word into a living lifestyle philosophy.

THEA Yu and Carlo Yu
THEA Yu and Carlo Yu

Departing from cold, traditional retail layouts, the launch welcomed guests into an intimately designed dwelling of domestic lighting and organically arranged rooms. Here, serious hardwoods, heavy sculptural forms and hand-joined craftsmanship proudly master the “in-between” of antique grain and contemporary brushed chrome.

This impressive execution is the soul-stirring result of a design pilgrimage the Yus took across the Philippine islands to study under master artisans. Driven by the belief that tradition is something to build upon rather than archive, they watched craftsmen cut joints entirely by eye and intuition, returning determined to treat Filipino craft as a vibrant, living art form rather than a museum relic. The debut collection beautifully manifests this ethos, using 300-year-old heritage techniques to shape highly contemporary silhouettes.

By seamlessly anchoring future-forward design with profound cultural roots, Tahanan successfully positions furniture not as mere home decor, but as a lasting architectural inheritance.

AR. Brian Ver
AR. Brian Ver
JONAH Chantong
JONAH Chantong
MANDY Romero
MANDY Romero
SONJA Ocampo
SONJA Ocampo
IZZY Concepcion and Carina Concepcion.
IZZY Concepcion and Carina Concepcion.
Tahanan furniture Manila launch
Filipino heritage craftsmanship design
luxury handcrafted hardwood furniture
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph