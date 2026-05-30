An inheritance of form: How Tahanan redefines the ‘in-between’

Departing from cold, traditional retail layouts, the launch welcomed guests into an intimately designed dwelling of domestic lighting and organically arranged rooms. Here, serious hardwoods, heavy sculptural forms and hand-joined craftsmanship proudly master the “in-between” of antique grain and contemporary brushed chrome.

This impressive execution is the soul-stirring result of a design pilgrimage the Yus took across the Philippine islands to study under master artisans. Driven by the belief that tradition is something to build upon rather than archive, they watched craftsmen cut joints entirely by eye and intuition, returning determined to treat Filipino craft as a vibrant, living art form rather than a museum relic. The debut collection beautifully manifests this ethos, using 300-year-old heritage techniques to shape highly contemporary silhouettes.

By seamlessly anchoring future-forward design with profound cultural roots, Tahanan successfully positions furniture not as mere home decor, but as a lasting architectural inheritance.