AC Health launches premium wellness store with Sugi Holdings

“Healthcare and wellness are becoming increasingly integrated into everyday life, and consumers today are looking for experiences that are both trusted and engaging,” Atty. Yet Abarca, president and CEO of APV, said over the weekend.

“Through St. Joseph Drug Powered by Sugi, we wanted to create a destination that feels approachable, modern, and rooted in wellness — while still delivering the accessibility and reliability people expect from a pharmacy.”

Healthcare and Japanese wellness products

The store offers a mix of healthcare products and Japanese wellness merchandise, including skincare and beauty items, household essentials, oral care products, snacks and beverages.

For St. Joseph Drug, the partnership represents an effort to modernize its nearly 70-year-old pharmacy business and appeal to a new generation of consumers seeking more experiential retail environments.

“For almost 70 years, St. Joseph Drug has been committed to serving communities with trusted care and accessible healthcare products,” said Dorothy Cruz, chairman and CEO of St. Joseph Drug.

“This new chapter allows us to evolve that legacy by creating a more elevated and engaging customer experience. We are excited to welcome customers into a store that reflects both our commitment to care and our passion for wellness innovation,” she added.