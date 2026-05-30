A Legacy Beyond Power: Meralco’s Animal Welfare Program in Action

In his video message, Senator Pangilinan echoed this, emphasizing the need to strengthen policies, particularly in holding acts of cruelty more accountable. Meanwhile, Prof. Laureen Velasco of De La Salle University shared how their campus-based initiative, DLSU PUSA, has grown into a sustained effort to care for stray animals, proving that consistent, small actions can lead to meaningful change. Together, these voices paint a clear picture: advocacy becomes stronger when it is shared.

From Awareness to Action

What sets out Meralco’s efforts apart is its focus on action. Days before the main event, CATropa volunteers worked alongside the Pasig City Veterinary Services Department to vaccinate community cats within Meralco’s headquarters—an initiative that directly contributes to public safety.

“This initiative contributes not only to animal welfare but to the larger goal of a rabies-free Philippines. Achieving this by 2030 requires collaboration. Efforts like this show what’s possible when organizations step forward and take part,” Dr. Shealanda Padayao, DVM, Animal Health and Welfare - Division Head, Veterinary Services Department, Pasig City, said.

For volunteers on the ground, the experience is both eye-opening and inspiring. “You see how one initiative can grow into something bigger,” shared Ericka Alverez, one of the CATropa volunteers. “It makes you hopeful t h a t m o r e communities, and even more companies, can do the same.”

Mission PAW-ssible: Humane, Sustainable Solutions

At the core of Meralco’s animal welfare efforts is Mission PAW-ssible, its Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program. During the event, 57 community cats from various Meralco facilities were spayed and neutered through partnerships with Biyaya Animal Care and local veterinary offices.