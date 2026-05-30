A Legacy Beyond Power: Meralco’s Animal Welfare Program in Action

For over a century, Meralco has been an integral part of ever yday Filipino life—powering homes, fueling industries, a nd l i g h t i n g u p communities. As it marked its 123rd year, the company continues to move towards a clear direction—powering the nation through passion, purpose, and progress.
Beyond the power lines and substations, there is another story quietly unfolding—one that reflects the company’s deeper sense of malasakit. A story not about people, but also about animals.
A Different Kind of Service
Animal welfare is not something many would immediately associate with a power distribution company. Yet for Meralco, service goes beyond the electricity needs of its customers. Through its CATropa program, the company has steadily built a community of employees and partners who believe that caring for animals is part of creating safer and more humane environments for everyone.
This commitment came to life during “Malasakit Fur All: Meralco CATropa and KaBARKada,” a full-day gathering held in celebration of the company’s 123rd anniversary and in observance of Rabies Awareness Month. More than an event, it was a reflection of what malasakit looks like in action.
When Advocacy Comes Together
The gathering brought together over 150 employees, advocates, and partners—each playing a role in pushing the conversation forward. Among them were key champions of animal welfare, including FPJ Panday Bayanihan Partylist Representative Brian Poe and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, both of whom continue to advocate for stronger laws and protection for animals.
In his message, Rep. Poe highlighted the importance of collective effort. “Animal welfare is a shared responsibility. In Congress, we continue to push for stronger protections, but real c h a n g e h a p p e n s when institutions and communities come together,” he said.
In his video message, Senator Pangilinan echoed this, emphasizing the need to strengthen policies, particularly in holding acts of cruelty more accountable. Meanwhile, Prof. Laureen Velasco of De La Salle University shared how their campus-based initiative, DLSU PUSA, has grown into a sustained effort to care for stray animals, proving that consistent, small actions can lead to meaningful change. Together, these voices paint a clear picture: advocacy becomes stronger when it is shared.
From Awareness to Action
What sets out Meralco’s efforts apart is its focus on action. Days before the main event, CATropa volunteers worked alongside the Pasig City Veterinary Services Department to vaccinate community cats within Meralco’s headquarters—an initiative that directly contributes to public safety.
“This initiative contributes not only to animal welfare but to the larger goal of a rabies-free Philippines. Achieving this by 2030 requires collaboration. Efforts like this show what’s possible when organizations step forward and take part,” Dr. Shealanda Padayao, DVM, Animal Health and Welfare - Division Head, Veterinary Services Department, Pasig City, said.
For volunteers on the ground, the experience is both eye-opening and inspiring. “You see how one initiative can grow into something bigger,” shared Ericka Alverez, one of the CATropa volunteers. “It makes you hopeful t h a t m o r e communities, and even more companies, can do the same.”
Mission PAW-ssible: Humane, Sustainable Solutions
At the core of Meralco’s animal welfare efforts is Mission PAW-ssible, its Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program. During the event, 57 community cats from various Meralco facilities were spayed and neutered through partnerships with Biyaya Animal Care and local veterinary offices.
The approach is simple but impactful. Instead of temporary solutions, TNVR addresses the root cause of overpopulation. By breaking the cycle of reproduction, it helps reduce the number of stray animals over time— while improving their health and minimizing risks to surrounding c o m m u n i t i e s . It is a long-term commitment, one that reflects the company’s belief that malasakit should be both compassionate and sustainable.
The event also served as a platform to launch and reinforce Meralco’s A n i m a l We l f a r e Guidelines—equipping employees with the knowledge to ensure safe and humane interactions with community animals. This implies a growing understanding; peaceful coexistence is possible when guided by awareness and empathy.
Recognizing Malasakit in Action: The CATropa Awards
A highlight of the event was the CATropa Awards, which recognized individuals, teams, and partners who have shown outstanding commitment to animal welfare. The awards underscored how malasakit is embraced across the organization and its network—through leadership, collaboration, and hands-on service.
Among the honorees were the Meralco Rizal Sector, headed by Robert Dizer, for his office’s strong implementation of animal welfare initiatives; South Eastern Trading and Industrial Co., a valued Meralco partner that has begun integrating animal welfare into its own operations; Marlo Guico, for his dedication as a CATropa volunteer; and Dr. Louie Encarnacion, for his contributions as a community advocate.
More than a moment of recognition, the awards celebrated the people behind the advocacy, those who quietly and consistently make a difference. Each awardee reflects a shared belief that caring for animals is a collective responsibility and that meaningful change begins with simple acts of compassion put into action.
For the Love of Paws
Beyond advocacy and action, the event celebrated the joy animals bring into people’s lives.
Meralco’s working dogs were recognized for their vital role in ensuring safety across facilities, reminding everyone that these animals are not just protectors, but partners.
A special segment also featured Meralco Bolts players walking rescue dogs from Biyaya Animal Care— helping spotlight adoptable animals and encouraging more employees to open their homes.
For many employees, the event was deeply personal. “It makes me proud to be part of a company where malasakit truly extends to all,” Rachel Bautista, Meralco employee and a CATropa volunteer, said.
The day ended on a high note with the KaBARKada Pet Fashion Show, an energetic showcase of creativity, responsible pet ownership, and the special bond between pets and their fur parents.
“Events like this remind us that adoption is an option and that we can always become better, more responsible pet owners. We learn so much from each other and from our partner organizations. Thank you for this opportunity,” Kimberly Noelle Bucao, Meralco employee and the owner of Geagles, the grand winner of the Pet Fashion Show, shared.
The event was made even more meaningful with the support of generous sponsors, including Doggie Woggie, PetHub PH, Standard Insurance, Pawpy (NaBy Farma Corp), Puppy Lab, Loyal Pet, Petzada, Same Day Pet Product, Furbyland, YumYum Dog Food, Maxime PH, PowerPets, 168 Mall, Tomoro, ARB Salad Master, Cimory Yogurt, and Snack Bouquet, whose contributions helped bring the celebration to life and further strengthened the shared commitment to animal welfare.
Shaping a Culture of Compassion
Extending the advocacy to the next generation, Meralco partnered again with The Storytelling Project to host a special storytelling session for employees’ children, introducing animal welfare through engaging, meaningful stories.
“Today’s stories were about malasakit, not just for people, but for our pets and community animals. Through storytelling, children learn how to care, how to love, and how to show compassion at an early age,” said Rey Bufi, founder of The Storytelling Project.
By nurturing empathy in young minds, Meralco ensures that its advocacy goes beyond programs; it becomes a shared value carried into the future.
“Through CATropa, we’re building a culture where care becomes second nature, something that guides how we treat not just one another, but the animals around us. Initiatives like this help turn awareness into everyday practice, showing that even small, consistent actions can create safer, more compassionate communities over time,” said Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga.
At 123, Meralco’s story continues to grow, not just in scale, but in purpose. Its animal welfare initiatives are proof that service goes beyond electricity. It is about building responsible and compassionate communities and creating a legacy of compassion that endures across generations. Because at its core, Meralco’s power has never just been about energy—it’s also about malasakit.