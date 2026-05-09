Meralco Empowered Moms: Illuminating the path for a brighter tomorrow for Filipino communities

“Being called a ‘mom’ in CRS carries a big responsibility. For me, being a mother — whether at home or in the workplace — is about being kind but firm. I believe in tough love and discipline. You can be caring and supportive while still setting high expectations and holding people accountable. In many ways, leadership is very similar to parenting: you guide people, help them grow, and prepare them to eventually stand on their own,” she said.

As one of Meralco’s corporate leaders, Chi also emphasized that she’s not just a mom of three but to the hundreds of CRS employees as well by saying, “At work, I measure my success as a leader through the success of my team. Seeing them grow in confidence, perform well, and achieve their goals is very fulfilling for me.”

Her ability to empower her team is mirrored in the way she nurtures her children. Chi’s endearing spirit lights up her home, especially for her daughters Sam, Sofia and Bea, ensuring that she is present for them and for her husband, whom she also met in Meralco.

“Meralco has made meaningful steps in supporting working mothers and creating an environment where employees can balance both career and family responsibilities. In fact, many Meralco moms — including myself — have built not only careers here, but families as well. I chose this path and chose to stay in Meralco because it allowed me to build a fulfilling career while still being close to home and having more time for my family,” she added.

Having effectively managed both career and family, she shares this advice with her fellow working mothers: “To all women navigating both motherhood and career — know that you don’t have to choose one over the other. You can thrive in both, even if it doesn’t always feel perfect. Be kind to yourself. There will be days when work demands more, and days when family comes first — and that’s okay. Surround yourself with a strong support system, and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “Most importantly, define success on your own terms. Your journey is unique, and there is strength in embracing both your roles with authenticity and purpose..”

Raechell G. Candelaria: The first-time SuperMOM

For North System analysis officer Raechell Candelaria, Meralco has played a significant role in both her professional journey and her transition into motherhood.