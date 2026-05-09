Meralco Empowered Moms: Illuminating the path for a brighter tomorrow for Filipino communities

In an energy industry where the stakes are exceptionally high and the demand to perform is 24/7, there is a remarkable group of women who prove that true power is about more than just electricity.
The working mothers of Meralco represent a unique blend of corporate leadership and maternal devotion, transitioning from managing complex customer concerns and working with electrical systems to being nurturing mothers in their homes.
These are the women who keep the lights on for millions of Filipinos while simultaneously serving as the light of their own families. This Mother’s Day, the country’s largest power distribution utility joins the world in celebrating and honoring empowered mothers who illuminate communities and embody a spirit of empowerment that radiates far beyond the office.
Motherhood and leadership are two sides of the same coin for Meralco senior vice president and head of Customer Relations & Services (CRS) Charina P. Padua, fondly called “Chi.” She tre ats the company not just as her workplace but as her cherished second home.
Known as the “mom of CRS”, her role at the company is defined by the same strong commitment she brings to her family. This proves that good leadership comes from a mother’s love. For her, being a mom in CRS comes with great responsibility, but she manages to balance both roles, seeing leadership as much like parenting.
“Being called a ‘mom’ in CRS carries a big responsibility. For me, being a mother — whether at home or in the workplace — is about being kind but firm. I believe in tough love and discipline. You can be caring and supportive while still setting high expectations and holding people accountable. In many ways, leadership is very similar to parenting: you guide people, help them grow, and prepare them to eventually stand on their own,” she said.
As one of Meralco’s corporate leaders, Chi also emphasized that she’s not just a mom of three but to the hundreds of CRS employees as well by saying, “At work, I measure my success as a leader through the success of my team. Seeing them grow in confidence, perform well, and achieve their goals is very fulfilling for me.”
Her ability to empower her team is mirrored in the way she nurtures her children. Chi’s endearing spirit lights up her home, especially for her daughters Sam, Sofia and Bea, ensuring that she is present for them and for her husband, whom she also met in Meralco.
“Meralco has made meaningful steps in supporting working mothers and creating an environment where employees can balance both career and family responsibilities. In fact, many Meralco moms — including myself — have built not only careers here, but families as well. I chose this path and chose to stay in Meralco because it allowed me to build a fulfilling career while still being close to home and having more time for my family,” she added.
Having effectively managed both career and family, she shares this advice with her fellow working mothers: “To all women navigating both motherhood and career — know that you don’t have to choose one over the other. You can thrive in both, even if it doesn’t always feel perfect. Be kind to yourself. There will be days when work demands more, and days when family comes first — and that’s okay. Surround yourself with a strong support system, and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “Most importantly, define success on your own terms. Your journey is unique, and there is strength in embracing both your roles with authenticity and purpose..”
For North System analysis officer Raechell Candelaria, Meralco has played a significant role in both her professional journey and her transition into motherhood.
Her journey to parenthood began with a patient seven-year wait for her son, Mikael. “Having a son after a seven-year marriage is truly God’s greatest gift to us. And being a working mom, the best part is being able to continue your chosen profession and provide for yourself and your family,” Raechell said.
As an electrical engineer in Meralco for 19 years, Raechell finds comfort in the company’s nurturing and conducive environment for working moms like her. This balance of professional development and personal support allows employees like her to thrive both in their careers and at home, strengthening her skills while supporting women like her as they navigate their new journey as mothers.
“Meralco has shaped and strengthened me as an electrical engineer by providing opportunities to continuously develop and enhance my skills, while also being considerate and supportive as I entered the motherhood stage of my life,” she emphasized.
Reflecting on the beginning of her new journey, she praised Meralco for fostering a workplace culture grounded in empathy and open communication. She observed that her coworkers and managers were equally supportive of her role as a mother and offered flexibility when needed.
“I can genuinely say that Meralco creates a nurturing and conducive environment for working mothers. I found the support a working mother truly values — considerate leaders who understand the importance of allowing time off to be present for my son’s needs and special moments,” she reflected. “Truly, Meralco has been a life partner.” When asked about her advice to all the first-time moms, she said: “Let us take pride in ourselves — we carry two professions in one lifetime. As much as we wish we had 32 hours in a day to accomplish everything, the reality is we only have 24. Most importantly, we must remember to rest, even if only for a short while each day,” she concluded.
Like Chi, Raechell shares a similar journey, having met her husband at Meralco. This reflects the company’s meaningful efforts in supporting working mothers, strengthening families, and creating an environment where employees can balance both career and family responsibilities.
Meralco has been advocating for gender equality and recognizes women’s contributions through its extensive diversity and inclusion program called #MBrace. The program focuses on women’s empowerment and representation, creating more opportunities for women in technical roles and leadership.
Through this, Meralco aims to increase women’s representation in its workforce to 40 percent by 2030. Currently, women make up 23 percent of the company’s workforce, well above the global energy-sector average of 13 percent.
Beyond keeping the lights on for its 8.2 million customers, Meralco also fosters a supportive workplace for its employees — including working moms who help brighten the communities it serves.