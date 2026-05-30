76-year-old wanted for qualified trafficking arrested in Bulacan

A 76-year-old man wanted for two counts of qualified trafficking was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by police authorities in Angat, Bulacan, on 29 May 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the suspect had long been considered an elusive wanted person.

The operation was carried out by the Tracker Team of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit in coordination with personnel from the Bulacan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Angat Municipal Police Station.