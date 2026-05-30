76-year-old wanted for qualified trafficking arrested in Bulacan

A 76-year-old man wanted for two counts of qualified trafficking was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by police authorities in Angat, Bulacan, on 29 May 2026.
According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the suspect had long been considered an elusive wanted person.
The operation was carried out by the Tracker Team of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit in coordination with personnel from the Bulacan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Angat Municipal Police Station.
The accused was apprehended at a farm in Barangay Encanto, Angat, by virtue of warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Malolos City, Bulacan, for two counts of qualified trafficking under Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Acts No. 10364 and No. 11862.
The court recommended no bail for both cases.
PRO3 Director PBGen. Jess B. Mendez commended the operating units for the successful arrest, highlighting the importance of intelligence gathering in locating wanted individuals.
“This accomplishment highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led police operations. Through diligent information gathering, coordination, and surveillance, our personnel successfully located and arrested an individual wanted by the courts. PRO3 remains steadfast in ensuring that persons facing criminal charges are held accountable under the law,” Mendez said.
The operation forms part of PRO3’s intensified campaign against wanted persons in support of the Philippine National Police’s focused agenda under PNP chief PGen. Nicolas Torre III and its commitment to delivering “Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”