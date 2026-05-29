Volley stars gracing PVL Awards Night

Coaches, teams and executives will likewise be feted in the awards night staged in partnership with Sports Vision.

“The first was a dream come true, and the second reminds us that dreams, when nurtured, can become a lasting tradition,” said PVL Press Corps President Lance Agcaoili of the Inquirer.

“This celebration is a culmination of another memorable season built through the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the players, coaches, and teams — a journey that we, as journalists, were fortunate to witness firsthand.”

Headlining the gala event is PVL Press Corps Season Most Valuable Player Trisha Tubu of the Farm Fresh Foxies, who put up an impressive act all season-long backed up by statistics and validation from her peers and scribes who cover the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league.

Tubu led Farm Fresh to playoff appearances in the 2025-26 season, most notably during the 2026 All-Filipino Conference, where they made a breakthrough Final Four appearance.

She will also take home the Best Opposite Spiker of season for the second straight time during the special night supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Among those who will also be given their flowers are PVL Mythical Team members Bella Belen of the Capital1 Solar Spikers, who will also be honored with the Best Outside Spiker citation and the Rookie of the Year award, as well as PLDT High Speed Hitters’ Savi Davison, who claims the other Best Outside Spiker trophy. Both proved to be the offensive force their respective teams needed throughout the year.