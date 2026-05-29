Tsuneishi eyes Cebu shipyard expansion

Kono told President Marcos and Trade Secretary Cristina Roque that his company plans to advance its next-generation and environmentally sustainable shipbuilding initiatives.

Tsuneishi’s Philippine investments underscored

Secretary Roque, for her part, underscored the importance of Tsuneishi’s investments in regional development, workforce generation, and technology transfer, noting the company’s long-standing contribution to the country’s maritime manufacturing industry.

“Tsuneishi’s operations in Cebu have helped transform Balamban into one of the country’s leading shipbuilding and industrial hubs, creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for Filipino workers and local communities.

We value the company not only as a major investor, but also as a long-term partner in strengthening the Philippines’ maritime manufacturing ecosystem and advancing environmentally sustainable shipbuilding technologies,” she added.

Tsuneishi Group has operated in the Philippines since the early 1990s through Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc. (THI), which now operates one of the country’s largest shipbuilding facilities in Balamban, Cebu and supports more than 12,000 jobs.

Contribution to Philippine shipbuilding industry

In addition, the company’s long-standing presence has contributed to the Philippines’ growing shipbuilding industry, which recorded approximately $541 million in exports in 2024, with Japan accounting for more than 96 percent of export demand.

Aside from the shipbuilding expansion, the meeting also discussed areas for deeper Philippines-Japan cooperation in workforce development and human resource exchange, with Tsuneishi reaffirming its support for Filipino talent development and initiatives that create more overseas employment opportunities for Filipino workers.

In support of these efforts, the Tsuneishi Group highlighted the role of Lapu-lapu-Cebu International College, established in 2021, in developing globally competitive talent for the maritime industry, tourism, international business and regional development through practical and globally oriented education.

Both sides affirmed their optimism over deeper Philippines-Japan cooperation in green shipbuilding and maritime industrial development.