Trinidad: WPS stand, 2028 ‘litmus test’

Candidates seeking national posts in the 2028 elections should be judged by their position on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), a Philippine security official said Friday, warning that the territorial dispute has become a defining national issue amid growing foreign influence and disinformation campaigns.

Speaking during the Special Kapihan forum at the Manila Prince Hotel, Spokesperson for the WPS Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad said voters must scrutinize aspiring leaders and demand clear positions on the country’s maritime claims and sovereignty rights.