Tricycle driver arrested in Alaminos drug bust; P71,400 worth of suspected shabu seized

Seized from the suspect was a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing approximately 0.5 gram of suspected shabu, which authorities identified as the subject of the sale. Police also recovered three additional sachets containing suspected shabu with a combined weight of about 10 grams.

The confiscated illegal drugs had an estimated Standard Drug Price of approximately ₱71,400, according to authorities.

Also recovered during the operation were the marked buy-bust money and other items considered relevant to the investigation.

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the Alaminos City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Authorities are preparing charges against the suspect for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Dennis L. De Leon, Provincial Director of Pangasinan PPO, said the arrest forms part of ongoing anti-illegal drug operations being conducted across Pangasinan.

The suspect remains in police custody pending the filing of formal charges.