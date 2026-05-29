Tiffany Young teases possible Girls’ Generation plans for 20th anniversary

Tiffany Young has sparked excitement among fans after hinting that the 20th anniversary of Girls' Generation in 2027 could be a milestone worth watching.
In an interview with Forbes, Tiffany said she is currently focused on her long-awaited solo album but noted that the members remain in contact and are open to future opportunities together.
She described the group’s 20th anniversary as “the big one,” prompting speculation among fans about a possible reunion project, special release, or comeback.
While Tiffany did not share specific plans, her comments quickly fueled anticipation online, with many SONEs hoping for a major celebration.
Debuting in 2007, Girls’ Generation remains one of K-pop’s most influential and enduring girl groups. As 2027 draws closer, Tiffany’s remarks have only heightened excitement over what could be a historic anniversary for the group and its fans.