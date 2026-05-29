TESDA adds free AI, digital skills courses

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said the initiative aims to prepare Filipinos for a rapidly changing labor market.

“As industries continue to transform through technology and innovation, it is important that Filipinos are equipped with the skills needed to remain competitive and adaptable in the future of work. Through e-TESDA, we can expand access to quality training,” Benitez said.

HP LIFE offers more than 30 online courses covering artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, marketing, communications, finance and business operations.

The courses will also be accessible through the TESDA Skills Passport mobile application.