TESDA adds free AI, digital skills courses

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority has partnered with UNESCO-UNEVOC and the HP Foundation to offer free courses in digital technology, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence through the TESDA Online Program.
Under the partnership, selected courses from the HP LIFE Program have been integrated into TESDA’s online learning platform to help Filipinos acquire industry-relevant digital and business skills.
TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez said the initiative aims to prepare Filipinos for a rapidly changing labor market.
“As industries continue to transform through technology and innovation, it is important that Filipinos are equipped with the skills needed to remain competitive and adaptable in the future of work. Through e-TESDA, we can expand access to quality training,” Benitez said.
HP LIFE offers more than 30 online courses covering artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, marketing, communications, finance and business operations.
The courses will also be accessible through the TESDA Skills Passport mobile application.