TESDA inks pact with UNESCO-UNEVOС, НР Foundation for free ICT and AI training

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has partnered with UNESCO-UNEVOC and the HP Foundation through UNESCO's Global Skills Academy for the free training on digital, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence.

Under the new partnership, selected courses from HP Foundation's HP LIFE Program have now been available in the TESDA Online Program (TOP), helping learners strengthen industry-relevant ICT, entrepreneurship, and Al skills for better employment and livelihood opportunities.

TESDA Secretary Kiko Benitez highlighted the importance of equipping Filipinos with future-ready skills that respond to the rapidly evolving demands of the digital economy.

"As industries continue to transform through technology and innovation, it is important that Filipinos are equipped with the skills needed to remain competitive and adaptable in the future of work. Gamit ang e-TESDA, mas mapapalawak natin ang access sa dekalidad na training," Benitez said.

HP LIFE is a free business and digital skills training program of the HP Foundation that offers more than 30 online courses covering topics such as artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, marketing, communication, finance, and business operations.

Among the offerings are courses introducing learners to Al concepts, responsible Al use, and practical applications of Al in business and everyday work settings. These courses aim to help learners build foundational competencies that are becoming increasingly essential across industries.

The TOP, accessible through e-tesda.gov.ph, serves as the national e-learning platform providing free and flexible technical education and skills training to Filipinos anytime and anywhere. Once integrated, the HP LIFE courses are expected to further enrich TESDA's online learning ecosystem by expanding access to in-demand digital competencies.

The courses will also be reflected in the TESDA Skills Passport mobile app through its Skills Pathways feature.

The initiative brings together governments, international organizations, and industry partners to support lifelong learning and advance the sustainable development goals, particularly in promoting inclusive and equitable quality education.

The Global Skills Academy aims to support 10 million youth and adults globally in building employability skills by 2029. NEIL ALCOBER