Street children, homeless rescued

Aside from show-cause orders, the parents and guardians were required to attend case conferences outlining the provisions of the Parental Responsibility Code. They also signed agreements aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring the continued protection and welfare of the children.

The reach-out operation aims to ensure public safety and protect children in street situations, as well as mendicants and homeless individuals.

The multi-agency operation was led by City Social Welfare and Development–Oro Response and Processing Center manager Cherikhawa Paña, along with the on-duty response team and ORPC staff, in coordination with the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office, including its Women and Children Protection Desk.

Authorities said most of the minors were apprehended for curfew violations, while a few were found engaging in substance abuse, particularly inhaling volatile substances such as rugby.

Following the operation, 24 of the rescued minors were temporarily placed in a secure holding facility for safekeeping. Their cases were endorsed to their respective district offices for case management and follow-up interventions.

The remaining 16 individuals were successfully reunited with their families, with authorities ensuring that proper protocols were observed before their release.