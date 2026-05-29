Cagayan de Oro cites parents of rescued street children for violations

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Social Welfare Department has issued notices of violation to the parents and guardians of 35 street children rescued during the synchronized peace and order operation this week.

The City Information Office reported that during the operation, City Hall’s social workers and police personnel rescued 35 minors and five homeless persons.

Aside from the show-cause orders, the parents and guardians were required to attend case conferences outlining the provisions of the Parental Responsibility Code and secure agreements from the parents to strengthen accountability and guarantee the ongoing protection and welfare of the children.

The reach-out operation aims to ensure public safety and protect children in street situations (CiSS), mendicants, and homeless people.

The multi-agency reach-out operation was led by City Social Welfare and Development-Oro Response and Processing Center (ORPC) manager Cherikhawa Paña, alongside the on-duty Response Team and ORPC staff, in coordination with the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office and its Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD).

Authorities said the majority of the minors were caught for curfew violations. However, a few were discovered engaging in substance abuse, specifically inhaling volatile substances like rugby.