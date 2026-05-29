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South Pacific wraps up ‘First Swing’

South Pacific wraps up ‘First Swing’
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DAVAO CITY — The South Pacific First Swing Program culminated on Friday with kids completing the three-day program.

South Pacific Golf Club Davao director Tommy Iñigo said around 58 kids ages three to 12 years-old were taught the basics of the sport by local professional golfers as part of their grassroots initiative.

South Pacific wraps up ‘First Swing’
South Pacific holds First Swing Program

“This is only a start of the club’s program to reach out to the kids with an aim to develop a community of junior golfers which will be the next generation of players,” Iñigo said.

“And to our coaches, a great appreciation for your dedication and patience.”

No fees were required for the participants.

Davao City golf program kids
South Pacific First Swing golf
junior golf development Philippines
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Daily Tribune
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