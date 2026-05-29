South Pacific wraps up ‘First Swing’

DAVAO CITY — The South Pacific First Swing Program culminated on Friday with kids completing the three-day program.
South Pacific Golf Club Davao director Tommy Iñigo said around 58 kids ages three to 12 years-old were taught the basics of the sport by local professional golfers as part of their grassroots initiative.
“This is only a start of the club’s program to reach out to the kids with an aim to develop a community of junior golfers which will be the next generation of players,” Iñigo said.
“And to our coaches, a great appreciation for your dedication and patience.”
No fees were required for the participants.