Solomon fits Highrisers’ standards

“Until now, we coaches and the management are still discussing who we want to pick. Actually, we have a lot of positions to fill,” he said during the final day of the two-day Draft Combine on Friday at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City.

“Of course, with the top pick, we want a scorer and a good defender. Whoever we decide to get as a team, the position that the team needs, that’s who we’re picking.”

The 6-foot-2 winger Solomon fits the bill with her firepower and solid blocking.

The National University product also brings international experience, having played for the Alas Pilipinas and spent time in the Japan SV.League.

Galeries Tower hit the jackpot in the Draft Lottery after drawing the right to select first in the draft proceeding set on 3 June at the Novotel Manila.

And it’s a no-brainer where the No. 1 pick will go after Solomon declared for the draft on deadline day a week ago.

“Of course, all teams are looking at her. It’s a race who will select her. There’s a big chance she’ll be the No. 1 pick,” Esteban said.

“But of course, we’re looking for someone who will fit the position. We don’t want to waste our pick on getting someone for a position that we already have. We’re looking at per position, so until now, we’re undecided about who to pick.”

Solomon attended the first day of the Combine but skipped Day 2, where 41 other hopefuls showcased their wares to coaches and scouts of all nine clubs in a series of scrimmages.