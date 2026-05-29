SEAFDEC distributes 2.16 tons of seaweed seedlings to Iloilo farmers

According to SEAFDEC/AQD, tissue-cultured seaweeds are more robust and grow faster than cuttings repeatedly propagated from older stocks. Harvests in Pandan reached about 1.05 tons on 6 May and another 1.11 tons on 12 May.

Concepcion received 850 kilograms of planting materials for 85 beneficiaries from five barangays, while Ajuy received 200 kilograms for 23 farmers from two barangays. San Dionisio received the largest allocation at 1.11 tons, benefiting 139 members from five seaweed growers' associations.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist of Iloilo requested the plantlets and assisted in the distribution activities.

Jomar Arbigoso, barangay captain of Tiabas, San Dionisio, said seaweed farming has become an important source of livelihood for many residents.

“Okay man diri ang planting subong diri sang seaweeds. Ang aktibidades nga ini makabulig gid ni siya sa mga tao diri sa ila pangabuhi,” Arbigoso said.

Seaweed farmer Simeon Luntao also welcomed the return of the Kappaphycus alvarezii variety in their community.

“Dugay na ni nga nadula sa amon. Ti subong basi magbalik, basi nga mas maayo pa gid ang amon mga production diri,” Luntao said.

SEAFDEC/AQD Chief Dan Baliao said the initiative reflects the agency’s commitment to helping coastal communities improve productivity through science-based aquaculture technologies.

“We hope that through improved seaweed seedlings and continued collaboration with local stakeholders, more coastal communities will benefit from sustainable seaweed farming,” Baliao said.

The distribution forms part of the project “Seaweed Production Using Tissue-Cultured Kappaphycus alvarezii Plantlets in Pandan, Antique,” implemented by SEAFDEC/AQD in partnership with the local government of Pandan and the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 6.