Remulla says bounty for Bato arrest under consideration

“Pwede. We are considering that. But, apparently, it is not effective yet. So, tingnan namin kung ano ang kailangan,” Remulla said.

The DILG chief urged dela Rosa to surrender voluntarily, assuring him that authorities would respect his rights and follow due process.

“Please surrender. Gagalangin ka namin, your rights will be observed but huwag na natin patagalin ito kasi baka umuwi pa ito sa hindi mo gusto. So mabuti na mag-surrender ka na. We will treat you as an officer and a gentleman and we will follow all due process para sa kanya,” he said.

Remulla added that the search for dela Rosa continues and expressed confidence that members of the Philippine National Police remain professional despite concerns that some officers may be sympathetic to their former chief.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police have forwarded to the Department of Justice the results of their investigation into individuals who may have helped dela Rosa leave Senate protective custody.

“Yes, all of them. Yes, the records of investigation have been forwarded already to DOJ. Sila taga-usig, kami taga-produce ng ebidensya,” Nartatez told reporters.

He warned that anyone found to have harbored or assisted a person subject to an arrest warrant could face legal consequences.

The PNP investigation covers events from 12 to 14 May, including dela Rosa's reported departure from Senate premises at around 2:30 a.m. on 14 May.

Nartatez said evidence gathered by investigators has already been submitted to the DOJ for evaluation.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief from 2016 to 2018, reportedly left the Senate aboard a white Toyota Fortuner allegedly owned by Sen. Robin Padilla. Padilla has denied helping dela Rosa escape, saying the latter merely rode in his vehicle and was dropped off in Makati City.

Padilla and five others were earlier recommended for prosecution on obstruction of justice charges.