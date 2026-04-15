At least 60 police officers and firefighters, assisted by drones and equipped with tranquilizer guns, were deployed to find the wolf. It was spotted on 13 April but the wolf evaded capture, Straits Times reports.

Meanwhile, a pet German shepherd seen by motorists walking together with six other dogs along a highway in Changchun, Jilin province, northeastern China had been rumored to have escaped captivity from a dog meat restaurant.

Concerned motorists’ video posts on the dogs and calls for traffic authorities to intervene sparked speculation from netizens that the pack fell from a truck or was trying to return home.

The video went viral on Chinese social media with 230 million views, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

A local stray dog rescue shelter also disseminated a video claiming the animals had been “stolen and then escaped,” according to SCMP.

Local animal welfare volunteer Tongtong organized a rescue involving drones and co-volunteers. They knocked door-to-door in villages to track down the pack, finding and guiding each dog home, SCMP reports.

City Evening News quoted Zhang, the German shepherd’s owner, as explaining that her dog named Sibao roamed freely and had been in heat, which attracted the other dogs that followed it.