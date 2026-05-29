PNP warns netizens as online libel cases rise

According to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, 32 individuals were arrested for online libel from 1 January to 15 May this year, while 276 cases were referred for prosecution. Online libel, punishable under Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, involves the public and malicious imputation of a crime, vice, defect, or circumstance that may cause dishonor or discredit through information and communication technology.

Nartatez said the “Golden Rule” should guide social media behavior: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” He also warned against the spread of false information online and urged the public to verify information before posting or sharing it.

“At this time when fake news continues to proliferate, each one of us should be mindful and discerning what to post online as these posts might affect other individuals,” he said.

The PNP chief added that law enforcement authorities will continue enforcing cybercrime laws to protect individuals from online abuse and defamation.

“Maging mapanuri sa mga nababasa o nakikita sa social media. The PNP will continue to implement laws that will ensure that the right of every Filipino is protected and respected,” Nartatez said.