PNP backs EJK Truth Commission formation

“The Philippine National Police welcomes any independent initiative that aims to provide clarity and healing to our nation,” Nartatez said.

“We fully support this search for truth, and I assure the public that the PNP will cooperate with the Commission within the bounds of legal protocols,” he added.

The commission, formed by church leaders and civil society groups, seeks to gather testimony from victims’ families, survivors and former law enforcement personnel.

Nartatez said reforms adopted in recent years include mandatory body-worn cameras, tighter supervision of anti-drug units and stronger accountability mechanisms.

“We have instituted extensive operational and institutional reforms aimed at professionalizing our ranks and strictly protecting human rights,” he said.