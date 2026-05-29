PNP backs EJK Truth Commission formation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday welcomed the creation of an independent “EJK Truth Commission” tasked with documenting killings and alleged abuses linked to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force would cooperate with the commission within the limits of the law while continuing reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability.
“The Philippine National Police welcomes any independent initiative that aims to provide clarity and healing to our nation,” Nartatez said.
“We fully support this search for truth, and I assure the public that the PNP will cooperate with the Commission within the bounds of legal protocols,” he added.
The commission, formed by church leaders and civil society groups, seeks to gather testimony from victims’ families, survivors and former law enforcement personnel.
Nartatez said reforms adopted in recent years include mandatory body-worn cameras, tighter supervision of anti-drug units and stronger accountability mechanisms.
“We have instituted extensive operational and institutional reforms aimed at professionalizing our ranks and strictly protecting human rights,” he said.