PNP backs EJK Truth Commission, cites reforms in drug war operations

“The Philippine National Police welcomes any independent initiative that aims to provide clarity and healing to our nation. We fully support this search for truth, and I assure the public that the PNP will cooperate with the Commission within the bounds of legal protocols,” Nartatez said.

The independent body, formed by church leaders and civil society groups, seeks to document killings and alleged abuses linked to the previous administration's anti-narcotics campaign. Organizers said the initiative aims to gather testimonies from victims' families, survivors, and former law enforcers, as well as collect evidence that could support future prosecutions.

Nartatez emphasized that the PNP has implemented reforms in anti-drug operations, including the use of body-worn cameras, tighter supervision of anti-narcotics units, and stricter internal accountability measures.

“Our organization is fully committed to transparency, justice, and accountability as we continue to perform our mandate under the rule of law,” he said.

“We have instituted extensive operational and institutional reforms aimed at professionalizing our ranks and strictly protecting human rights.”

Under the “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas” agenda, Nartatez said police operations are being carried out with greater discipline, integrity, and respect for constitutional rights.