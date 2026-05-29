PHLPost explains causes of parcel delivery delays

The postal agency explained that once an international parcel arrives in the Philippines, it is subjected to inspection and verification by the Bureau of Customs to determine whether duties, taxes, permits or additional documents are required before release.

Some shipments are processed quickly, while others may take longer depending on the nature of the items and whether further verification is needed.

PHLPost said delays often occur when parcels require additional checking by customs authorities, particularly for items that need proof of purchase, invoices, permits or other supporting documents.

“To customers, it may look like the parcel has stopped moving completely,” PHLPost said. “But in some cases, the item is still undergoing required checking and clearance procedures before it can continue for delivery.”

The agency stressed that the process forms part of standard procedures for inbound international mail and helps ensure compliance with existing regulations and safety requirements.

To improve transparency, PHLPost said it is strengthening customer notification and communication efforts. Customers whose parcels require additional documents or verification may receive Letter Notices, text messages or e-mail notifications outlining the steps needed for processing and release.

PHLPost advised customers to coordinate immediately with their local post office or the concerned office upon receiving a notification to help avoid further delays.